RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a 52-year-old Clayton County who left her home and hasn't been seen since.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Sandra Walker left her residence in the 1900 block of Conkle Road in Riverdale and did not return. Authorities say Sandra suffers from schizophrenia and is without her medication.

Walker is described as a black female, who is 5'5" tall, weighs 152 pounds and has gray and white hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time for Sandra.

Anyone with information on where Walker may be is asked to contact police at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

MORE NEWS

Georgia driver survives harrowing crash as huge logs pierce car

Long-time Douglas County middle school teacher dies in auto wreck

Man seriously hurt after dog ran over him with ATV

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are now the longest-married presidential couple