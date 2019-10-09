MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding a man last seen Monday morning.

According to a post from MWA, Bernard Gibson is one of their most beloved customer service representatives and a 23-year veteran employee.

He was last seen driving an older model black Chevy S10 pickup truck with Georgia license plate REU4182. It has race car stickers on both doors.

MWA executive director Tony Rojas confirmed to 13WMAZ Tuesday around 11 a.m. that Gibson’s truck had been found at the Spring Street Landing near downtown Macon. Gibson was not there.

If you know Gibson’s location, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

13WMAZ has a reporter headed to the scene and this story will be updated with more information as it’s available.

