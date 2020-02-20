FORT VALLEY, Ga. — New details in the missing-person report for Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn shed new light on the last hours leading up to her disappearance.

It says the responding officer met up with her father, Christopher, on West Church Street Saturday morning.

Christopher told the officer that he called police the day before about his daughter, asking them to conduct a welfare check.

He said his daughter's ex-boyfriend, Demarcus Little, was tracking her phone's location, but he wasn't sure how.

From there, the timeline on the hours leading up to the point she was last seen tightens up.

Christopher told the officer that the last person his daughter was seen with was Little. He said Little told him that they went to a party Thursday night and then after the party, they went back to Anitra’s house to get her car.

The pair then went to Waffle House around 2 a.m. Friday and spent the night at Little’s home, Little said. He told Christopher that Anitra left his house around 10 or 11 a.m.

Christopher Gunn showed the officer the last text messages from his daughter that she sent around 9 a.m. Friday.

In them, she told her father she was going out of town with a new man she had recently met, but then changed her mind and said she was going to focus on herself.

Gunn said was the last time he heard from her.

Search crews looked for Anitra for days following the missing-person report being filed. It ended when an officer found her body off Greer Road in Crawford County Tuesday afternoon.

Her boyfriend was later charged that night with vandalizing her property. Those charges stem from an incident on Feb. 5 where Anitra reported her tires being slashed and a brick thrown through the windows of her home.

Little is expected in Peach County Superior Court around 1 p.m. Friday for a court hearing on those charges.

So far, he is not charged with her death. Law enforcement has only described Little as a ‘person of interest.'

On Thursday afternoon, Anitra's father launched the 'Anitra Gunn Memorial Fund' fundraiser on GoFundMe. If you'd like to donate, click here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON THE CASE

Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn's death ruled a homicide

Timeline: Everything that's happened in the case of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.