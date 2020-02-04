MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, 2-year-old King Crockett is safely back in Georgia with his mother, Jamila French.

We told you on Wednesday, the toddler's father, Caesar Crockett, was accused of killing his son's grandparents and aunt and fled to Florida with King.

Deputies were able to recover King safely, and after a six-hour standoff near I-75 and I-4 in Hillsborough County Florida, they arrested Crockett.

Bibb County deputies drove French down to Florida to bring her son home and her cousin LaToya Wimberly says the reunion was emotional.

"There were just tears of joy, tears of joy," said Wimberly. "Thankfully, his dad didn't do anything to harm him and went ahead and let him go. I just thank God and thank everybody."

She said knowing King was safe was their main concern.

"Once we seen him get in the car with the detectives down there, everything was fine. We didn't care about anything else."

French and her son are now back home in Macon.

"It was the main thing that he was back because he... that's her only child, so, you know, if it's your only child, not being in your care or your arms, you're going to be… you're going to be worried."

As for Caesar Crockett, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said he had his first appearance with a judge Thursday in Hillsborough County to face a charge of "aggravated fleeing to elude."

They also said they've asked the District Attorney's office to file for extradition to bring Crockett back to Georgia.

Wimberly said they're glad the 2-year-old is safe, but it's going to take some time to heal from the loss of three family members.

"She's grieving for her family, you know this is going to be hard, but overall, day by day. It's day by day," said Wimberly.

