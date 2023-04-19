Angeline Hartmann with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says they worked with John Rex by distributing age-progressed photos of the two girls.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The search for Hanna Joy Lee and Skye Deborah Rex has officially ended with both girls found safe.

"This has been three years of persistent pursuit," said Chief James Sourbier of the Waynesboro Police Department.

On April 19, the girls' mother, Lashada Lee, was taken into custody, according to Waynesboro police.

She turned herself and her daughters into the department, Chief Sourbier said.

The sisters are both safe and in the custody of Franklin County Children and Youth Services, pending a hearing.

Court records show Lashada Lee was charged in June of 2020 for custodial interference.

She is now facing those two felony counts.

Lee disappeared with the two girls from her Waynesboro apartment in March of 2020, a few days after a judge granted their father immediate custody.

They were five and seven at the time.

“I appreciate the fact that she believed what she did was done in the best interest of those children," said Chief Sourbier, "She may believe that but you cannot flaunt the law.”

The girls' father, John Rex, who currently lives in Florida, released the following statement via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

I'm so grateful for everyone's support in helping us get to this day. Time froze three years ago when my beautiful girls were suddenly taken from my life. I'm overjoyed and now focusing on getting the girls back home with me. I ask for privacy at this time as we navigate the coming days. Thank you.

Angeline Hartmann with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says they worked with John Rex by distributing age-progressed photos of the two girls.

She spoke with Rex on Wednesday right after he received the news his daughters had been found.

“He said this is the best day of his life, his life can begin again because everything was on hold for so long," said Hartmann.

Hartmann says Rex's advocacy helped police end the three-year-long search.

“He was very vocal, he was available to talk when needed, and I think that made a big difference in this case," said Hartmann.

A preliminary hearing for Lashada Lee is set for Tuesday, April 25.