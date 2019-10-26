MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing Macon man who may suffer from a mental illness.

The sheriff's office says 66-year-old William Fitzpatrick was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

A release from the office says deputies were called out to his home on the 200-block of Edwards Drive in south Macon Saturday, but were unable to find him.

Fitzpatrick's family says he may suffer from a mental illness, but he has not been officially diagnosed, according to the release.

Fitzpatrick is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair, beard, and mustache, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The sheriff's office says this is not the first time he's been reported missing. He was reported missing back in August, but deputies were able to find him on the railroad tracks near his home with minor injuries, the release says.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

