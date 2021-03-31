Mobile classroom rolls into Dublin to teach students about agriculture industry

The Georgia Farm Bureau wanted to bring the field trip experience to students who likely won't be leaving campus due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Ga. — A mobile agriculture classroom is making its way around the state to show students what careers are available in one of Georgia's largest industries, and this week it's in Dublin.

Dublin City Schools fourth grade students; Kayleigh Rozier, Tyler Marshall, and Armani Porter stepped inside the mobile classroom Tuesday to get the Georgia agriculture experience.

"It looks like a fair. When you go in there it's like a lot of things that you can learn," said Rozier.

"I never knew that Jell-O and marshmallows were made from cows," said Marshall.

"I saw the pig and it was so small. I heard that it has everything that we have in our bodies," said Porter.

Georgia Farm Bureau education coordinator Fran Watts says they teamed up with the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and several other agencies to launch the mobile classroom this year.

"To bring the students information to inspire them, so they will think about agriculture and how it affects our state of Georgia and all of the aspects and careers that are involved with agriculture," said Watts.

The trailer has hands-on activities that engage students with facts about everything from poultry and peanuts, to horticulture and cotton.

"You could build your own farm, chicken house, and it was like talking about cotton and stuff and how it was made," said Marshall. "You would like spin this wheel and it would just show you how stuff like cotton was made on our clothes."

Rozier said said it made her think about all the opportunities in the industry.

"You can get a grocery store. You could be a farmer. You could do the cotton, you could do a lot of things," she said.

Watts says the idea for the mobile classroom came from the pandemic. They wanted to bring the field trip experience to the students since many schools won't travel this year due to COVID-19.

The mobile classroom will be in Dublin for the rest of this week. Next week, they'll head over to Treutlen County.