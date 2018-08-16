The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Blue Bird teamed up to host a mobile food pantry.

Their goal was to help out residents who are in risk of hunger in Peach County.

The food bank gave out 20,000 pounds of food to help serve almost 500 people.

Families received everything from Tyson chicken to beans and pastries.

Executive Director of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank David Griffin says the food is vital to people in poverty who lack transportation.

"The poverty level that we see in Middle Georgia especially in Peach County where the poverty level is higher than the state and national average, and you are talking about the 40% in Peach County are in poverty," he said. "To bring and serve food to them to give them a relief on the financial side and the cost of them saving money from going to the grocery store is very important to those at risk of hunger in this county."

The food drive ended Thursday, so if you missed out on getting food, you can call the food bank at 478-742-3958 to get your closest pick up location

