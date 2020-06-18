HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire in Houston County burned a mobile home Wednesday night.

The fire at 202 Red Fox Run was reported around 7 p.m., according to the Houston County Fire Department.

Fire crews are working on scene and no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES:

Employee at Byron explosives company airlifted after workplace accident

Following protests across Georgia, Bibb Sheriff discusses department policy

Crucial Conversation: Rev. Rutha Jackson says she's 'overwhelmed' by recent peaceful protests

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.