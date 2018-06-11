Back in February, Navicent Health and North Carolina-based Atrium Health announced plans to merge and now they are bringing a mobile hospital unit to Macon. The mobile hospital will add additional bed spaces for patients on New Street, but that means a portion of the street will close to make space for it.

Navicent Health has just under 1,000 beds for patients at The Medical Center. Alex Habersham says he was hospitalized there two years ago for pneumonia.

"They took good care of me, but access to healthcare is very, very important," said Habersham.

He says when he goes to the emergency room, he sees a lot of people waiting for care.

"Although Navicent is a phenomenal hospital, there are some areas that could stand improvement," said Habersham.

Navicent and Atrium Health are coming together to bring a 14-bed mobile hospital unit to Macon. It will be located on New Street between Pine Street and Forsyth Street.

"If closing off New Street is going to help me get to the hospital quicker, then shut it down," said Habersham.

Workers put out road closed signs so traffic can take a detour while a portion of New Street is closed off for the mobile unit. Navicent says the mobile hospital will cut emergency room wait times and is fully equipped to treat patients with injuries and illnesses present at the Medical Center now.

"Any kind of effort, activity, or initiative to kind of improve access to care and improve education as it relates to care, then I think we all win with that," said Habersham.

Navicent and Atrium Health will fully set up and equip the mobile unit Tuesday. Navicent Health hasn't announced when the mobile hospital will open to the public or how long it will stay in town.

