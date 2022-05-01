What to know if you're going to MomoCon this weekend

The massive "Geek Culture Convention" began on Thursday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's most beloved events, MomoCon, returned this week and continues through the weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center.

MomoCon is an "all-ages Geek Culture Convention" that takes place in Atlanta every year. It brings in stars from the worlds of anime, comics, video games, wrestling and more up close to thousands of fans who attend autograph sessions, seminars and convention exhibits.

If you're among the crowds who will flock to MomoCon this weekend, here are some handy tips:

Getting there

Take MARTA. It's a breeze to get off at the GWCC/CNN Center stop and walk over to the convention. Driving isn't fun in that part of Downtown Atlanta, but if you are going by car there are plenty of private lots and decks where you can pay to park.

Getting in

A one-day pass for Saturday is $50 and a one-day pass for Sunday is $35. You can purchase those here.

Are masks required?

Yes, in all indoor areas of the convention for anyone over the age of 5.

There are designated areas for eating and drinking where masks can be removed.

Some masks, such as those with exhale valves, are not allowed. Snug face masks are required under regular costume masks. For more on the mask policy, visit here.

What's on schedule

A whole bunch of stuff!

You can find the full schedule and convention floor maps here.

Guest panels

Panels will be going on all weekend. Some highlights include:

Voices of Samurai Jack (Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Main Stage B3)

Voices of Teen Titans (Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Main Events 406)

An Hour with Charles Martinet, voice of Mario (Saturday, 1 p.m., Main Events 406)

An Extremely Goofy Panel, with Bill Farmer, the voice actor of Goofy since 1987 (Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Main Events 406)

Justin Cook Q&A, anime voice actor (Saturday, 7 p.m., Main Events 406)

An Hour with Colleen Clinkenbeard, anime voice actor (Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Main Events 312)

Jonah Scott Q&A, anime voice actor (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Main Events 312)

Tea with Uncle Iroh, session with voice actor Greg Baldwin (Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Main Events 308)

YouTubers LIVE (Saturday, 10 p.m., Main Events 308)

An Hour with Steve Whitmire, Muppets and Sesame Street puppeteer (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Main Events 303)

Hayden Daviau Q&A, anime voice actor (Sunday, 11L30 a.m., Main Events 406)

Naptime with Aizawa, session with voice actor Christopher Wehkamp (Sunday, 11:30 a.m., Main Events 312)

BrainScratchComms Q&A, YouTube group (Sunday, 4 p.m., Main Events 303)

To tune into any panels on Main Stage B3, visit here.

For panels on Main Events 406, visit here.

For panels on Main Events 312, visit here.

For panels on Main Events 308, visit here.

For panels on Main Events 303, visit here.

Fan panels and costume workshops

Fan photoshoots and gaming events

Wrestling stage

Saturday show times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. & 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday show times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hall of Fame: Sunday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Kane and Sgt. Slaughter will be signing autographs, but those had to be pre-purchased before a deadline of May 21.

Kane will be appearing from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday autographs

Many of the autograph sessions - those at the Walk of Fame or Dealers Room - require fees. Those will be designated with an asterisk *

Alejandro Saab: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.*; 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. in the free autographs area; 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.*

Hayden Daviau: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.*; 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. in the free autographs area; 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.*

Christopher Wehkamp: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the free autographs area

CG5: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the free autographs area

BrainScratchComms: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. in the free autographs area

Colleen Clinkenbeard: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.*; 5 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Justin Cook: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.*; 1 p.m.-2 p.m.*; 5 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Bret Iwan: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.*; 4 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Jessie Flower: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.*

Charles Martinet: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.*; 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.*

Emily Neves: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.*; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.*; 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.*

Kellen Goff: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.*; 5 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Greg Baldwin: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.*; 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.*

Khary Payton: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Fred Tatasciore: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.*; 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Jonah Scott: 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.*

Zach Aguilar: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.*

Greg Cipes: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.*

Steve Whitmire: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.*; 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.*; 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.*

Jen Taylor: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.*; 1 p.m.-3 p.m.*

Bill Farmer: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.*; 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.*

Jason Marsden: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.*; 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.*

Geoff Ramsey: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.*

Steve Downes: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.*

Phil LaMarr: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.*; 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.*

Jeremy Dooley: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.*

Black Gryph0n, Claire Margaret Corlett, Baasik: 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.*

Sunday autographs