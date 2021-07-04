The group spent their Tuesday preparing for a yard sale. Some of the funds will be used to buy items like blankets, preemie clothes and car seats.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — MOMS Club of Warner Robins is hosting a fundraiser to benefit premature babies at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

When you're expecting a baby, there's a lot of excitement. Picking a name, buying clothes, and more, but some parents might not be able to take their baby home immediately.

Morgan Miller, a nurse at Atrium Health Navicent, says babies can stay in the hospital for months.

"NICU stands for the neonatal intensive care unit. We get any babies that are born premature, as well as some term babies that may have a reason to come over here and get care from us," said Miller.

MOMS Club of Warner Robins came up with an idea to help Navicent's NICU.

The group spent their Tuesday preparing for a yard sale. Some of the funds will be used to buy items like blankets, preemie clothes, and car seats.

Both Amanda Cross and Marion Dwyer had premature babies so they saw the need firsthand.

"Were just trying to help those parents, because we've seen some of them they can't even afford the basic items that the babies need and the nurses they spend lots of their own money for those families for their patients, and I think it's something that just needs to be more supported," said Dwyer.

Miller says this means a lot -- their unit stays at capacity.

"We do have a great need for these items. We are mostly always full. We are so thankful for the moms group for putting this yard sale together and helping us out," said Miller.

Kristin Gandy and Sara Fowler say $500 raised from their yard sale will go toward opening a new community pantry.

"So many of us are so focused on caring for other people, that we just feel like, 'Hey, I can make an impact in the community at large,'" said Gandy.

The group is still looking for a location for its second community pantry --they're looking for permission from a local business to use the outside of their building.

The yard sale will take place at Christ Chapel located at 3328 Moody Road in Warner Robins this Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If it rains, the event will take place inside.