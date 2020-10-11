These Warner Robins mothers are making this holiday season special for kids at The Rainbow House Children's Resource Center

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is almost here and a group of mothers in Warner Robins are already spreading the holiday spirit of giving in their community.

Through November and December, the MOMS Club of Warner Robins will be collecting Christmas gift donations for The Rainbow House Children's Resource Center.

The center is dedicated to assist children and teens recovering from domestic abuse and neglect.

Right now the club is trying to help Rainbow House provide an extra special holiday season for 35 kids between the ages of 2 and 14.

"It's something to bring everybody together and help them to focus on people who are genuinely in need and children especially," says club treasurer Misty Reynolds. "This may be the only presents that they get for Christmas."

Reynolds says that they're looking for donations for unwrapped Christmas gifts, hygiene products, drinks, and snacks.

MOMS Club is also accepting money donations to help purchase more of these items.

Giving back to the community is one of the reasons Reynolds wanted to join the Warner Robins band of mothers.

"Not only just to have mom friends to hang out with, but the fact that they do help in the community is something I always wanted to be involved in," says Reynolds.

The MOMS Club of Warner Robins will hold a drop off event this Saturday afternoon, November 14 at Harvest Church from 12:30 to 1:30.

You can also send donations via PayPal with the email momsclubga@yahoo.com or check out the groups Walmart wishlist.