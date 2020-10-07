Miller, Whitby have spent more than $560K in Macon-Bibb mayor's race

The runoff election to determine the next mayor of Macon-Bibb County will be on August 11

MACON, Ga. — Lester Miller and Cliffard Whitby have already spent more than a half-million dollars between them in the race to become Macon-Bibb's next mayor.

Most of that money's been spent by Miller, the Macon attorney and former school board chairman.

According to the latest documents filed with the county board of elections, he's raised and spent more than twice as much as Whitby, a businessman and former development-authority chairman.

He's also widened his fundraising lead in the past two months. Miller raised more than $100,000 since April 30, and Whitby more than $28,000.

Heading into the campaign's final month, Miller had more than $63,000 in his campaign fund, while Whitby has more than $41,000.

Fund raising doesn't always translate to votes, but having funds on hand affects the candidates' ability buy adverting and hire help.

Miller, for example, spent more than $150,000 over two months with Southern Majority, a Macon political consulting firm.

He also spent $752.63 on a meal catered by Nu-Way Weiners, and loaned his own campaign $15,000.

Whitby's biggest expense was $5,633 to Public Service Partners of Marietta, a fund-raising consultant.

He also listed dozens of smaller checks for printing, advertising and contract workers.

And he paid Danny Glover, a former Macon political activist, $1,000 for consulting work. Glover now lives in Denver.

Whitby's donors included former mayor C. Jack Ellis, $500; former Bibb County Commission Chairman and current water authority chairman Sam Hart, county commissioner Al Tillman, $500; and former Macon City Council member Alveno Ross, $1,000.

Miller's donors included former school board member Gary Bechtel, $500; current board chairman Daryl Morton, $600; Macon state representative Dale Washburn, $1,000; and the campaign committee for Macon state senator John Kennedy, $1,000

The Southern States Police Benevolent Association also gave Miller $750.

MILLER:

Raised since April 30: $100,234

Total raised: $482,640

Spent since April 30: $153,209

Total spent: $418,936

Balance: $63,703

WHITBY

Raised since April 30: $28,303

Total raised: $191,539

Spent since April 30: $62,346

Total spent: $150,395

Balance: $41,144.00