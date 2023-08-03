'No one used the terminology 24/7': Monitoring service explains why they didn't notify Macon authorities when murder suspects broke bond order

SuperCom Operations Manager Corey Dunlap says he didn't notify authorities Manor was out of the house because he didn't know the judge's definition of house arrest.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon murder suspect is dead and another is missing within two weeks. The District Attorney and Sheriff say the same company was supposed to be monitoring both.

Anytime Bail Bonding put ankle monitors on Keymarion Manor and Christian Williams. The Augusta-based bond service contracts with a company called SuperCom to monitor suspects.

Anytime Bail has a total of 10 locations across the state and serves 30 counties.

The Sheriff, District Attorney and Chief Superior Judge Howard Simms were already raising concerns about Anytime Bail and its contracted monitoring service before the latest allegations.

Sheriff David Davis and DA Howard say the companies were not tracking the suspects and didn't notify authorities when they broke their bond orders.

Sheriff Davis placed Anytime Bail and SuperCom on a 90 day suspension from tracking new ankle monitor clients beginning February 14.

However, on February 23, just a week after Sheriff David Davis and Anita Howard met with Anytime and SuperCom, murder suspect Keymarion Manor was on the streets with a gun and shooting.

He died after the shootout.

His bond order clearly states he should remain on house arrest except for medical or legal visits.

Corey Dunlap, who is employed by Anytime Bail and Supercom, is in charge of tracking and notifying authorities if a bond order is violated, according to Anytime Bail owner Paul Stewart. Dunlap says he didn't notify authorities Manor was out of the house because he didn't know the judge's definition of house arrest.

"They just said house arrest is house arrest. They said he should remain at home. No one used the terminology 24/7," Dunlap said.

Then on March 6, Christian Williams was allegedly kidnapped. DA Howard says Williams' monitor has been undetectable since 4:30 that morning, but there's indications it was tampered with hours before he went missing.

Dunlap claims he was investigating whether Williams' ankle monitor was tampered with when he got a call from the DA's office that Williams was a no show for his murder trial.

"They're notified once I verify what is not presumptuous but what is factual when the battery goes dead. I don't know why the battery was dead," Dunlap said.

DA Howard says they had no idea Williams' ankle monitor was undetectable until 9:20 a.m. March 6 when they received a 16-second surveillance video from William's defense lawyer.

The monitoring service says they didn't know either.

"I didn't know it was off," Dunlap told 13WMAZ.

But while the Sheriff considers what action to take next with the monitoring service, Howard says her mind is made up.

"I believe Anytime [Bail] Bonding should be terminated," Howard said.

According to Georgia law, it's up to the Sheriff and Chief Superior Judge to certify bond services and monitoring companies.

In addition to Williams' and Manors' cases, the District Attorney says they asked for reports on all 16 suspects the company tracks and found 10 have violated their bond orders.