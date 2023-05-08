Multiple injured after Greyhound Bus ends up in ditch, Monroe County deputies investigating

In a press release, they say there were around 30 passengers on the bus, and the injuries reported were non-life threatening.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A Greyhound bus ended up in a ditch on Saturday after an accident near mile marker 182 on I-75 southbound, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the say deputies responded to the crash and found there were around 30 passengers on the bus.

Multiple injuries were reported, but none of them are life threatening.

Preliminary information shows that the bus possibly had a tire blow out.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.