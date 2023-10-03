Monroe County deputy turns himself in after allegedly violating oath of office, here's what we know

Deputy Corben James Becelia had been an employee since September 2019.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County Deputy turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on Friday, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say Deputy Corben James Becelia was charged with simple battery and violation of oath of office.

The charges come after an incident in the Monroe County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office could not confirm what the incident was or when it happened, as they say it is still under investigation.

Becelia had worked for the sheriff's office since September 2019, and is no longer employed there.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they cannot release any further information at this time.

Back in May, 13WMAZ reported on an inmate who was killed in the Monroe County Jail after a fight with deputies.

Video showed deputies holding 40-year-old Josh Marshall in a chokehold for more than a minute and a half.

Monroe County settled a lawsuit with Marshall's family. The county settled for $1 million plus more than $10,000 in funeral expenses.