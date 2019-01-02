FORSYTH, Ga. — On Thursday afternoon, a Monroe County school bus route got cut short when a 2019 Toyota Corolla collided with the bus full of 30 middle school and high school students.

With the help of local law enforcement, emergency services staff, and hospital staff, the school notified parents, and students were taken to the Monroe County hospital.

"We typically see about 25 patients a day, so to have 30 kids come in at the same time can be considered an influx or a disaster for us," says Casey Fleckenstein, Director of Patient Care Services.

The hospital staff trains for these situations, and they stood by the doors waiting for students to arrive, ready to help.

Fleckenstein says, "We're small, but we can definitely do the same things that they can do, like I tell people all the time, we are an emergency room and we can handle those patients that come through here no matter what life throws at us."

All 30 students were taken care of within 2 hours, and discharged to their parents, leaving with no injuries.

"I can't say enough how proud I am of all the staff that just jumped in, stayed extra past their shift," says Fleckenstein.

Learning from every emergency situation, "We have learned from every single one of them and have taken something away from all of them to be able to prepare and do better for each one that we have."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says another driver who struck the bus was at fault, but will not be cited or charged.