Starting next school year, Monroe County Schools will not offer after school programs in its elementary schools.

The district made the announcement in an email last week.

It said the decision was made because of staffing, meeting individual student engagement needs and hosting the Boys and Girls Club.

The district advised parent who would normally have their kids go to after school programs to consider sending their child to the Boys and Girls Club, which is located at the William Hubbard campus of Monroe County Middle.

Anyone interested in sending their kids to the Boys and Girls Club can contact director Joel Tolliver at 478-992-5605.

Kousouris, Abby

