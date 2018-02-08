Monroe County officials hope to start laying underground cables soon to boost internet access.

In July, commissioners approved $700,000 of SPLOST money to expand the county's internet.

Lindsey Childs lives in Forsyth.

She says she can only get internet access at home through hotspots, and she wants internet access on her side of town.

"It would put us back in the 21st century, instead of putting us in our bubble. I mean we live in the country because we like the peace and quiet, but we still want modern amenities," Childs said.

Monroe County Commissioner George Emami says they are working to partner with internet providers currently in the county.

Emami says it should benefit internet providers as well as people in the county.

"If the county spends a dollar, we would hope that we could incentivize the [internet service providers] to spend a dollar to get more people connected," Emami said.

To help connect people, the plan is to lay fiber cables underground.

"It helps shorten the gap between them hooking those customers up... now people have service that didn't," Emami said.

The county's first priority is helping people who don't have at least one viable option for internet, like Childs.

She says she would be a customer in a heartbeat.

"Oh absolutely... tomorrow. Like I would take the money from Verizon that I pay every month to get a little bit of data then I would put it [there]. You know I'd be an instant customer," Childs said.

Emami says as long as he sees internet as a problem in Monroe County, he will continue to ask for more funding to improve it.

