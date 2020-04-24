MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — It's the moment they've all been waiting for-- senior year.

"I won't get to experience our last pep rally or things like walking down the hallway in my cap and gown," says Mary Persons High School senior, Makayla Leach.

COVID-19, in a way, took away seniors' experience at Mary Persons High School, like many others across the state.

Leach says, "I was getting to a point where I'm like, 'What's the point? We might not even have a graduation ceremony. We might as well go ahead and just move on with our lives.'"

That feeling of being forgotten is why Ariyl Fuentes wanted to spread her love and support.

"They spent 13 years getting to the point where they could walk, and now they can't do it? It just broke my heart," says Fuentes.

The mother of three Mary Persons alumni joined the "Adopt a Mary Persons Senior" Facebook page.

She searched for a senior to spoil with lots of goodies filled with everything the class of 2020 missed out on.

"She's going to get a spring break bag, a senior prank bag, a prom bag. I want everything she missed in the month of May so that she can have some part of it," says Fuentes.

This movement is encouraging Mary Persons seniors to not give up on their final high school moments.

"It's making everyone feel special, so I am thankful that our community is coming together and doing this for seniors," says Leach.

It's making these uncertain times a little bit sweeter.

"This quarantine is not going to keep this county back from just lifting their children up and saying, 'Congratulations, great job. We got you,'" says Fuentes.

