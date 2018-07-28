It's almost time for students to go back to school, and Monroe County Schools wants to do more to keep them safe.

Heather Gordon, a parent of a student at Mary Persons, already feels her daughter is in good hands.

"I guess it's the community, and I've lived here my whole life and I know a lot of the staff here, and it's just like home, and so you feel safe at home and so you feel safe here when you know everybody," says Gordon.

And student Kaylee Gordon says she feels secure in school. "The school really cares about our safety and wellbeing, and they want what's best for us and what's best for everybody."

But the school plans to make students, parents, and staff feel safer.

At the front office, staff members are located behind a new window to speak to visitors and monitor who comes and goes. The office door is locked at all times now, along with the doors leading into school hallways.

Assistant Superintendent Jackson Daniel says this helps control access to their buildings. "School safety has always been on our radar for a number of years, so we do something every summer -- it's not something that we will ever finish, it's something that we will always do," says Daniel.

And parent Heather Gordon says the new measures makes her feel even better about dropping her daughter off at school. "This does make me feel better to have that here, and I'm proud of Monroe County for stepping up and keeping up with the times and knowing what they have to do."

Monroe County School says this won't be the last safety measure for schools. They want to continue to make improvements throughout the year.

They already has five detail officers covering all campuses but plans to add another. They are working with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office now, and plan to vote on funding later in the school year.

