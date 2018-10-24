According to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, more than 25 million children ride a big yellow bus to and from school every day.

But what should kids do if they hear the emergency alarms going off in the bus? The alarm goes off if there is an accident of some kind on the bus, and at Banks Stephens Middle School, they practiced how to react.

"We are practicing what's called a half-and-half evacuation -- so the front half of the bus will exit through the service door of the bus, and the back half will exit through the emergency door," says Monroe County Schools Transportation Director, Jake Davis.

Bus drivers sounded the alarm, and students practiced exiting, walking 100 feet from the bus to a safe zone. Monroe County Schools says their drivers are highly trained on emergencies and have plans on how to instruct kids.

This practice drills helps students learn what to do in case the bus isn't safe to be on. "Anytime it's safer for students to be off the bus than on the bus, that's what we want to do in conducting the evacuation," says Davis.

So if your kid takes the bus to and from school, there are a few tips you can share with them before they get on in case of an emergency. First, follow all directions that the bus driver gives. If you're in an emergency situation, make sure that you stay calm, and if you need to evacuate, do so quickly and in an orderly fashion.

Parents at home should go over safety plans with their kids on a regular basis and stress taking it seriously. Davis says, "Just like students practice fire drills, we just never know when something might happen."

But if something does happens, students are prepared. If an accident happens, Monroe County says they would let parents know by calling home or sending out a text message.

