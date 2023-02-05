Monroe County settles 2022 lawsuit over jail death

Last year, Josh Marshall’s parents say he died after a jail guard placed him in a chokehold for a minute and a half.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County has settled a $5 million lawsuit filed by parents who say their son died after jail guards placed him in an illegal chokehold.

The parents of Josh Marshall say the Monroe County Sheriff's Office also failed to get him proper medical attention.

According to the GBI, Marshall died in the Monroe County Jail on Jan. 15, 2020 after a fight with guards.

His family filed a federal lawsuit last year against Sheriff Brad Freeman and seven others.

They say that Josh was schizophrenic, but that jail officers failed to take him to a mental facility.

The lawsuit says he died after one guard placed him in an illegal chokehold for a minute and a half.

Court documents filed last week say the county and Marshall's family settled the case. The family’s lawsuit asked the court to award them $5 million in damages.

Court documents did not reveal how much the county paid in the settlement.