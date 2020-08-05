FORSYTH, Ga. — Summertime activities for kids often include time away from home at camp.

"They've been at home now already a couple of months really and still have to go all through summer," Lindsey Taylor said.

Taylor usually takes her kids to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office summer camp, and they won't have to miss out this year -- even with the coronavirus pandemic going on.

"Bladenburg treats the kids as if they're his own, so I highly respect him. I know he will do whatever it takes to keep our kids safe," Taylor said.

The sheriff's office put safety measures in place in order to keep the annual summer camp going.

"We'll be able to keep them six-feet a part if need be," Sgt. Ken Blandenburg said.

Typically, they take 18 campers per week over the summer. This year, they cut down the number to 12 campers.

"I'm going to try to put sanitizer in each bag, things like that, just so they can keep up the safety measures that are in place," Blandenburg said.

Most camp activities will take place outside.

"If nothing's open back up, we'll go to the little Grand Canyon and state parks and do different activities," he said.

Third through Sixth graders can participate, and students will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Folks who want to sign their child up for camp can fill out an application at the sheriff's office on L.Carry Bittick Drive in Forsyth.

