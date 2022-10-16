Monroe County 911 lines down

The Sheriff's Office says they are working to get them back up, but don't know when they will be fixed.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The 911 lines in Monroe County are currently down, according to a post made by the Sheriff's office.

They said that if you have any emergencies, you can call 478-944-7010, or text to the number 911.

The say they have technicians onsite trying to resolve the issue.

They also said they dont know when the problem would be fixed, but would likely post on their app and social media when it is resolved.