MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man died early Saturday morning when he wrecked his 18-wheeler on I-75.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 5 a.m. on I-75N just south of High Falls Road.

They say it appears the 18-wheeler went off the road and down an embankment before going into a ditch.

It then overturned, hitting several trees and a fence.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Derriun Taylor, of Perryville, Missouri, died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

