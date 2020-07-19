Monroe County Fine Arts Center reschedules, cancels several 2020 events

Tickets bought for the David Phelps concert are being refunded.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Arts Center is rescheduling some events to 2021 that were previously postponed in 2020.

According to a release on Twitter from the Monroe County Fine Arts Center, the decision to cancel and reschedule for next year was a tough one.

The concert with David Phelps, originally scheduled for March 13 as the Forsythia Festival Kick-off, will now be held in the spring of 2021.

A concert originally planned for August with singer BJ Thomas has also been moved to spring 2021.

A September concert planned with gospel singer Sandi Patty will be held in summer 2021.

According to the release, all tickets with FreshTix purchased for the Divid Phelps concert are being refunded.

All tickets for the 2020 Season Series, with Tony Orlando, BJ Thomas, Sandi Patty and Voctave, should be kept by the ticket buyer.

The Orlanda, Thomas and Patty performance will be rescheduled for 2021.

For now, the December 2020 Holiday Show with Voctave is still planned.

Important info on upcoming events #committedtoexcellence pic.twitter.com/h8XD8vlEJo — Monroe Arts Center (@mcsfinearts) July 19, 2020

MORE HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.