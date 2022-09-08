'It was functionally obsolescent': Monroe County asking for public feedback on new fire station

“The old building was antiquated, it was just functionally obsolescent. It had a lot of things that just needed to be repaired or replaced down to the slab itself,” says County Commissioner Eddie Rowland.



Building a new station has been in the works since 2021, but county Commissioner George Emami says before they move forward, they need to get public feedback.



This new location, with some renovation, will accommodate men's and women’s sleeping quarters, new fire engines, new septic systems, and their dive team. It will allow firefighters to better service the needs of the area.



“Our next engine in is Johnsonville and then the city of Forsyth. Having it a couple miles closer and, again, having the facilities that we can get in and out really easy, is going to make an improvement to the quality of service we can provide,” says Fire Captain Christina Bramlett



Rowland says it will help the neighborhood in ways other than emergency services.



“[It is] also an area for public use. Like I said, a community center that will help service the area," Rowland said.



Neighbors are already giving positive feedback.



“It's great to know that they’re getting something new. You don’t want your first responders not being able to live in the conditions they need to be in so they can get to you on time,” says Ben Blackerby.



Charles Kimbell has lived in High Falls for over 50 years, and he says he’s really happy the area is getting a new fire station.