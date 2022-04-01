Former Monroe County band director indicted on counts of sexual exploitation of children

In 2021, investigators arrested Bryant Miles Benson on felony warrants for sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by a person with supervisory authority.

FORSYTH, Ga. — EDITORS NOTE: The video in the article above is from previous coverage of a forum held in Monroe County about this case.

A Monroe County Grand Jury indicted the former band director at Mary Person High School Tuesday morning on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Monroe County Sheriff's office says they received a report of sexually explicit material exchanged between Benson and a teen who was previously his student at the high school.

The other charges included electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, and illegal use of communication facility.

Monroe County leaders held a forum for parents and students in January about the case.

During the forum, Sheriff Freeman said it all began with a call from a mandatory reporter on Dec. 21.

Investigators seized the teen's device and later Benson's devices, including a cell phone and two laptops. Adams says investigators collected enough evidence to arrest the band director.

DA Johnathan Adams says Benson had sexual communication with a teen for a year-and-a-half, beginning when she was in 9th grade.

Adams says Benson allegedly exchanged lewd photos and videos with the teen over direct messages on Instagram.

At the time, investigators confirmed at least one victim.

Both Freeman and Adams encouraged parents to check their children's devices.

"You pay the bill as a parent. You're not law enforcement -- you can snatch that cell phone up anytime you want to see that cell phone and go through that cell phone and take appropriate action," Freeman said.