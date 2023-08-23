'That's going to bring them back to Monroe County': Board of Commissioners approve $2.5 million rec upgrades

The Monroe County Recreational Department was approved for a $2.5 million upgrade to their complex.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved several upgrades to it's recreational department, and they've decided to invest millions into updating their facilities.

Commissioner Eddie Rowland said the best space for the new changes is within the complex.

"We have a 114 acres behind that we have purchased several years ago to improve our rec department," Rowland said, "so we’re going to take a portion of that 114 acres and build an ag center to go along with our gym.”

Landon Sparks works in the rec department and he believes all the changes are necessary.

"The last four years we’ve seen almost double growth in every sport that we offers," Sparks said. "So now is kinda the time. We got to get ahead of growth and we’re looking at what needs we have.”

Rosemary Boone lives in Monroe County and believes this project will help his family reduce the number of trips out of the community for recreational activities.

"My daughter has played in Macon for forever for soccer, and I know that they’re making great improvements and I know that just something like that will actually get a bunch of families that kind of tend to go towards Macon to do recreational sports," Boone said. "That’s going to bring them back to Monroe County."

Right now, the project is in the design process.

The focus is the new gym and agriculture center, but it’s only the beginning.