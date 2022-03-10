Monroe County BOE member James 'JP' Evans dies at 86

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Long time Monroe County Board of Education member James "JP" Evans died Tuesday after a short illness.
That's according to Monroe County Schools.
He provided more than 40 years of public service to the children and educators of Monroe County.
A post on Facebook says to, "continue to keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers."
According to his obituary, Evans was named to the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. He played basketball for the Hubbard High School Tigers from 1951-54, played for Fort Valley State University and then competed for the U.S. Air Force Rockets of Vincent AF in Yuma, Az. On the Air Force team Evans played across the U.S. and in England and Germany during his four-year tour of duty.
