FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 10-year-old killed in Sunday’s accident on Highway 41 South.

They say he was 10-year-old Jamarrien Brown, of Forsyth.

Here’s what we else know about the accident from the sheriff’s office:

It happened on Highway 41 South near Loraine Woods Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The 10-year-old’s father, identified as 33-year-old Michael Brown, was driving the car when it went off the road and into a tree, and the boy was one of three children in the car.

The other two children in the car were an unnamed 8-year-old girl and a 5-month-old girl.

The father and two children were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The sheriff's office says citations and charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Perry Middle special education teacher dies at 46

These parents had no clue they were living in a former meth lab, now the mom-to-be has tested positive for meth

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.