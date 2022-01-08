CarsonStrong: Monroe County businesses raise more than $1,500 to help firefighter battling cancer

The Monroe County native has undergone 25 rounds of radiation treatment and is supposed to have surgery this month.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Carson Rowland is a Monroe County native who has worked at Monroe County Fire and EMS for six years.

Early this year, he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue sarcoma. He developed a tennis ball-sized mass on the right side of his chest. He has undergone 25 rounds of radiation treatment and is supposed to have surgery this month.

But despite his battle, he has continued working, and some businesses in the area have decided to lend a helping hand.

Rowland's sister Katie says the Monroe County community has been a blessing to her brother.



"It's just so awesome to live in a small town where everyone knows everyone," Katie said. "They're here to support in any way that they can, and it's so awesome that these businesses have reached out saying, 'Hey, I want to do a night for Carson, Hey, I want to do a night for Carson.'"



The Pickled Okra and Turtlemashers are some of the businesses that have aided the family, providing a financial and emotional boost for Carson and his wife, who recently welcomed a baby girl. So far, the community has raised about $1,500.



"It definitely feels really good. I wasn't expecting near as much as what I have. A lot of the businesses in town have been supporting me a lot," Carson Rowland said.



But Carson loves his job and has had no problem working. He says he can't imagine staying at home instead of working.



"There's just something about working in public safety. There's a rush you get, and there's nothing like it," He said. "There's nothing like the family you have and taking care of people. There's like a satisfaction you get with it."



He is also very grateful for his team at the Monroe County Fire and EMS, who have been supportive during this time.



"Chief's been very, very accommodating. And all the guys have helped me out a lot."



Jonah's at Johnston will hold a #CarsonStrong fundraiser if you want to support the Rowlands. It happens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Wednesday in Forsyth.