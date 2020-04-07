Monroe County celebrates the Fourth of July early

Forsyth's fireworks display was one of few options available for people in Central Georgia this year

FORSYTH, Ga. — Monroe County got a jump on the Fourth of July festivities with a celebration on Friday night.

Drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs and Pinky’s shaved ice were available for people while they enjoyed themselves at the Monroe County Recreation Complex. Cloth masks were also available for people to buy as they entered.

The food fest led up to an after dark fireworks show.

Although many cities and venues canceled their shows this year due to COVID-19, Monroe County recreation director Landon Sparks says they wanted to get people out of the house.

“I think it's important for our community to just basically get back out and be around one another. Even if we are expected to be social distancing, we at least get to see each other,” said Sparks.