MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are looking for two suspects they’ve deemed ‘armed and dangerous.’

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make traffic stop on I-75S around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver didn’t stop and a chase began. Lewis says that someone in the vehicle began to shoot at the deputy while driving down the road.

The driver then crashed into a tree at the rest stop, and they got out along with a passenger and ran away into the woods.

The sheriff’s office says they consider the duo to be ‘armed and dangerous.’

They’re asking people in the Pea Ridge Road/I-75S area to be on the lookout and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story and 13WMAZ has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we get more information.

