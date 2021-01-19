'I still don't believe it': Monroe County students, staff remember longtime staff member who died from COVID-19

The beloved teacher and coach David Lee Carey spent the last 25 years at Mary Persons, where he touched the lives of both students and staff.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County School District staff and students are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach. David Lee Carey died Monday from COVID-19 complications.

Carey had been battling coronavirus for weeks after being hospitalized in late December. He taught social studies and coached football, basketball and girls track.

Campbell Brown is a junior at the school. She says he had a huge impact in her life.

"I had him in class and I had him as a track coach, and I really do think he was more, he was like a second father to me. He was always there," Brown said.

Sophomore Athan Burleson played football for Carey and says he's still in shock.

"I definitely say he was a role model. I really didn't believe whenever I got an email saying he passed, I still don't believe it now," Burleson said.

Carey worked in both Bibb and Monroe County Schools, with the last 25 years at Mary Persons. Principal Jim Finch says Carey was one-of-a-kind.

"He breathed, he slept, he ate, he did whatever was Mary Persons, because he was dedicated to our school and our community, and he's dedicated to our kids. It's just a huge void here... we're going to have a hard time filling, if we ever fill it," Finch said.

Assistant Principal Robert Lindsey wrote this message on Twitter:

"A little known fact. Coach Carey had lunch duty EVERYDAY. What folks didn't know. He would carry dollar bills and coins in his pocket everyday. Why? Because if a student need a drink or something extra to eat he would GIVE them some change. He didn't brag about it. He just did it."