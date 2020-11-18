Monroe County coal-ash pollution lands on state's 'Dirty Dozen' list

The Georgia Water Coalition's annual list names 12 of the worst threats to clean water in the state

JULIETTE, Ga.

The Georgia Water Coalition's annual 2020 ‘Dirty Dozen’ report says coal ash pollution in Juliette, Monroe County is one of the state's worst threats to clean water.

The GWC’s Dirty Dozen annual report identifies 12 of the worst threats to the state's waterways. Seven made a return in 2020, and five are new this year.

One returnee is a well-documented issue in Monroe County: coal ash polluting well water in Juliette. Here's what the report says about Monroe County and Plant Scherer, Georgia Power's coal-burning plant:

"This year, neighbors of Plant Scherer in Juliette discovered pollutants in their well water that are associated with coal ash contaminants, but Georgia Power still intends to leave 15.7 million tons of coal ash on site in an unlined pond with some of that ash submerged in groundwater."

Georgia Power’s coal ash disposal plans have drawn the ire of people in Monroe County for years now, but that anger began to reach its boiling point this year.

The most recent development came at the end of July when 45 people who live near Plant Scherer sued Georgia Power, arguing the plant is making them sick.

The complaint claimed the utility company unlawfully released and dumped toxic heavy metals from coal ash into the groundwater.

The families say they get their water from private wells and that toxins from the plant are "poisoning" people. The lawsuit says neighbors to the plant have suffered from health problems including cancer, cardiovascular and immune disorders, liver damage and more.

In a statement to 13WMAZ, Georgia Power said they're reviewing the lawsuit, but that "they believe the claims have no merit."

The Georgia Water Coalition is a consortium of more than 260 conservation and environmental organizations, hunting and fishing groups, businesses, and faith-based organizations that have been working to protect Georgia’s water since 2002.