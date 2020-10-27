Commissioner George Emami joined the National Association of Counties Internet Broadband Task Force in hopes of providing rural areas with better access to internet.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — "'What is your internet speed?' I told him, 'It's dismal,'" Monroe County resident Jeff Barber said.

This is the question that a potential out-of-state employer asked Barber.

"The answer to that one question disqualified me from what could have been a pretty lucrative job," Barber added.

Barber runs a photography business out of his home in Monroe County where he has lived for 14 years.

He says he's struggled with internet connection since 2009.

He's always had AT&T, but they only offer digital subscriber lines in the area.

According to Barber, DSL works until a lot of people start using internet at once.

"I can change my sleep schedule to accommodate internet access, so sometimes I get up at 2 a.m.," Barber said.

"A large part of our landmass does not have even one high speed internet provider," Commissioner George Emami said.

He says that he understands people's frustration and realizes the problem is a lack of funding.

"It all comes back down to funding and making sure that this is a priority in our government," Emami added.

Emami joined the National Association of Counties Internet Broadband Task Force. He says that will allow county officials to study the lack of reliable broadband in rural America and to do something about it.

"When you get around good people and you share ideas, successes, and failures, you're able to focus on what more you can do to move the ball forward," Emami said.

Emami says that being a part of this task force will help unify the voice and get things done. Barber says he believes Emami will get the job done.

Commissioner Emami says last year, the county approved spending $700,000 expand internet in Monroe County.