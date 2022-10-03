Monroe County commissioners want your feedback on laws related to campers, RVs

The responses could determine if they will alter the county’s existing housing laws

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County commissioners are asking for public feedback about the current housing laws in place regarding RVs and campers. It comes after commissioners voted to enforce an ordinance that’s been in place for years, but never carried out.

For Bronwen Morgan says her RV is an extra luxury where the family spends time with each other in comfort.

"I like the mobility and just being able to take it wherever we go for vacation," said Morgan.

For others, their RV is their actual home. Morgan says the county law allowing people to occupy RVs for just 30 days a year makes it tricky for people to live out of one.

"It not only impacts people who are living in an RV, but people who might use their RV to offer temporary residence to a family member or a neighbor who has hit hard times or needs a place to stay during a transitional period," said Morgan.

So, Monroe County released a survey seeking feedback about the county's housing laws.

"The survey is an opportunity for us to listen to both sides of the argument," said Commissioner Eddie Rowland.

He says the things they're seeing in some of these RVs include unconnected sewers, unsightly trash and debris, and deteriorated structures to the point where it is unsafe. He says these problems could potentially be fixed with the help of the survey.

"It gives an opportunity to look at possible modifications to help resolve the problem of blight and unsafe RV habitation without unnecessarily harming people that aren't a part of the problem," said Rowland.

It also gives the community a chance to be heard.

"It gives the commission and those wanting to do so a chance to develop solutions for the less fortunate as it regards to safe, sound, and secure housing," said Rowland.

Morgan says asking for the community's input is a good starting point.

"I encourage citizens of Monroe County to fill out that survey because this is a tool that commissioners created to gather information and to hear from us," said Morgan.

Rowland says the survey has over 400 responses so far and that they're looking forward to more responses.