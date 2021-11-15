Monroe County community remembers Mary Persons senior killed in car crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — Friends, family, teammates, and community members came together to remember the life of Mary Persons senior Caden Swancey and the impact he leaves behind on so many.

Those who knew him best reflected on their time together, "Caden was extremely energetic, exciting to be around. He was pretty much the heart and soul of our baseball team as far as our energy. He was just the type of kid you were glad to have on your side for sure, and he meant the same thing for our school."