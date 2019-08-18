MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Monroe County couple died when their house burned Saturday night, according to fire department spokesman Shane Cook.

He said it happened just before midnight at their home on Strickland Loop, which is off Sutton Road outside Forsyth.

The victims were Virginia Adair, 91, and Morris Adair, 87.

Cook said both died on the scene. He also said the fire destroyed the home and caused a grass fire that threatened the neighbor’s home.

Cook said the cause is still under investigation.

