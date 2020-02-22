CULLODEN, Ga. — A Monroe County man is in jail after being arrested on mail theft and forgery charges Friday.

According to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies did a search of 27-year-old Leonard Tyler Curry's home on Fuller Road in Culloden.

The post says deputies found forgery devices, multiple credit and debit cards, counterfeit checks, and stolen mail.

Curry was then arrested, and is charged with Theft by taking mail, Identity Theft, Forgery, Possession of Financial forgery devices, and Transaction Card Theft.

