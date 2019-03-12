MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Two men in Monroe County have been arrested after a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, deputies got the call from the Byron Police Department about a stolen Maserati just before 3 p.m. After locating the car on the road, they began a short chase, during which the Maserati hit two cars before crashing near exit 192 northbound on I-75. Two men ran from the car.

One man, Treyvon Broadnax, was found and arrested at the McDonald's in Forsyth, and the second man, Dominique Hutchinson was caught and arrested at the Marathon Gas station on Johnstonville Road before 10 p.m. Monday night, according to the Facebook post.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010.

