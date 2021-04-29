Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in meth trafficking bust

34-year-old Claudia Alvarez and 43-year-old Angelica Rambo were arrested charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent to distribute.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two women in Monroe County are in jail after deputies arrested them in a meth bust Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies executed a warrant and searched the home on Juliette Road and found over 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

The post says 34-year-old Claudia Alvarez and 43-year-old Angelica Rambo were then arrested.