Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in meth trafficking bust

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two women in Monroe County are in jail after deputies arrested them in a meth bust Wednesday night.
According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies executed a warrant and searched the home on Juliette Road and found over 2 ounces of methamphetamine.
The post says 34-year-old Claudia Alvarez and 43-year-old Angelica Rambo were then arrested.
Alvarez and Rambo are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.