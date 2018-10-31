Three members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave with pay after shooting a woman with a mental illness. Lieutenant Ricky Davis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the men involved are Corporal Jake Justice, Corporal Thomas Haskins, and Deputy Nicholas Ortiz.

13WMAZ wanted to see what resources the sheriff's office has for training employees to deal with people diagnosed with mental illnesses. Ida Christy Stiles died Monday morning in her home on Martha Lane after the officers believed she had a gun. They later learned it was a CO2 pistol, an airgun. Her family says she had a history of mental illness.

It turns out that Monroe County has a few different options for mental illness training for its deputies. John Hutcheson with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center says dealing with people who have a mental illness is tricky. He says members of law enforcement can take crisis intervention training or CIT.

"I feel like the more training you get, the better that you can be equipped to make some of these decisions," said Hutcheson.

The 40-hour course has an additional online portion. They both address mental health issues, developmental disabilities, and drug addiction. Hutcheson says peace officers always try to communicate with people in a crisis whether they have a mental illness or not.

"Sometimes there is a communication barrier, and sometimes they are just not willing to listen to us," said Hutcheson.

Over at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Sheriff Marilynne Fitts says deputies are required to take at least 20 hours of course training from a list of topics. She says mental health is important to her so she takes as many classes as she can.

"Certain phrases can trigger someone or can deescalate someone," said Fitts.

Deputy Sheriff Fitts says there are a few things she's learned from mental health training. They include keep your eyes open and stay alert, talk to any family members who are around so you can get a backstory, and watch for any repetitive behaviors.

"Several of these are offered online through the training center," said Fitts.

Fitts says since many situations are unpredictable, doing the training can't hurt.

"The way that we look and even deal with mental health is very different than it was even 10 or 15 years ago, so I think it's very important to stay caught up on it," said Fitts.

The CIT course for mental illness is optional and that's completely separate from the 20 hours required by the sheriff's office. Hutcheson says he believes about half of the employees take the CIT course. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says if you are a peace officer and don't complete the 20 hours of course training each year, you could lose your certification.

