Two suspects are in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing to try to find out exactly what happened.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Was it murder or self defense? Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Highway 42 South, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Sheriff Brad Freeman said they found two wrecked vehicles and 35-year-old Michael High dead from a gunshot wound upon arrival.



"When we arrived, the victim was laying on, actually in Highway 42. One car was partially in the ditch with a flat tire and the other vehicle was on the other side of the road, kind of sitting on the shoulder of the road. Both vehicles were incapacitated," said Sheriff Freeman.

The victim's girlfriend, 26-year-old Cierra Bell, and 38-year old Wendell Scott are both in custody at the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges.

Witnesses say High rammed into Scott's car and the two got into an argument, resulting in Scott shooting High. This is still an active investigation, and no official charges have been made.



"All the avenues are being investigated this point, we have not made any determinations at this point whether or not it was a situation where this was a justifiable use of deadly force or this was some other type of crime," said Sheriff Freeman.