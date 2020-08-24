Man killed in Monroe County single-car accident

Deputies say the man's SUV left the road and hit an embankment.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are investigating what caused a fatal wreck Sunday night.

According to a news release, deputies and Monroe County EMS responded to a single-car accident at Sutton Road and Highway 42 around 7:40 p.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a Lincoln SUV had gone off Sutton Road and into an embankment.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 43-year-old Samuel Leach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.