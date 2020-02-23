MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and for questioning about a residential fire.

A Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Freddie Davis, Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault, two counts of battery, criminal damage to property, and family violence.

In addition to those charges, the post says he's also wanted for questioning about a fire that happened Sunday morning on Willis Circle in Forsyth.

The post says he could be in the Griffin, Georgia area and driving a champagne gold GMC Sonoma, pictured below.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Wilson or Investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7010.

