Monroe County deputies looking for man who smashed gaming machine, stole money

Investigators say the man went into the store's gambling room and destroyed the machine

CULLODEN, Ga. — Monroe County investigators are looking for the man who smashed a convenience store gaming machine and stole around $3,800.

The sheriff's office says it happened last week at the Chevron station in Culloden.

They say the man went into the store's gambling room, destroyed the machine, and took all the money inside. It happened as two other men distracted the store clerk.

According to the sheriff's office, the thief looked to be in his early 50s; the other two in their 20s or 30s.

Anybody who recognizes the man or has any information on the case can call the Monroe Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043.